Christine Lampard looked incredible in another high-street item on Wednesday afternoon – in an eye-catching, printed shirt dress by Boden. The design has a definite boho style – the draped, loose fitting design has a tie waist detail and an abundance of mixed prints. Floral and spotted prints are mixed together to create a contemporary style and it really works! The £140 Sybil shirt dress is currently available online in all sizes and is part of Boden's current collection. This type of dress is so easy to wear; because of the silky material, it doesn’t need ironing and can be worn with tights, or bare-legged like Christine if you are feeling daring! The beautiful wife of Frank Lampard added a pair of high heel suede shoes in a neutral shade to top her daytime attire. Christine's legions of fans were quick to praise her latest high-street look – with one follower writing: "absolutely lovely Christine!"

Christine looked amazing ahead of her appearance on Loose Women

The striking TV presenter has had a variety of fashion hits lately. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old shared a stunning behind-the-scenes shot showing her at a photo shoot wearing a dazzling red designer dress. The rouge and glitter number was by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and priced at an eye-watering £1,330. The design highlighted the stunning former One Show presenter's lean legs and trim frame.

Christine's dress is by Boden and priced at £140

She added designer heels in the form of pink velvet-trimmed sandals by Rupert Sanderson. The show-stopping look was created by Angie Smith; the super stylist who has made Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfits. Christine enjoys high-street attire, particularly L.K.Bennett. The TV presenter recently wore a beautiful black and multi-coloured dress by the luxury high street store, and fans went wild for the statement dress which featured an abundance of polka-dots in a plethora of primary colours.