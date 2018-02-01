christine-bleakley-boden-shirt-dress-loose-women

Christine Lampard stuns in high-street shirt dress

Frank Lampard's wife looked incredible in the affordable dress

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Christine Lampard looked incredible in another high-street item on Wednesday afternoon – in an eye-catching, printed shirt dress by Boden. The design has a definite boho style – the draped, loose fitting design has a tie waist detail and an abundance of mixed prints. Floral and spotted prints are mixed together to create a contemporary style and it really works! The £140 Sybil shirt dress is currently available online in all sizes and is part of Boden's current collection. This type of dress is so easy to wear; because of the silky material, it doesn’t need ironing and can be worn with tights, or bare-legged like Christine if you are feeling daring! The beautiful wife of Frank Lampard added a pair of high heel suede shoes in a neutral shade to top her daytime attire. Christine's legions of fans were quick to praise her latest high-street look – with one follower writing: "absolutely lovely Christine!"

Christine looked amazing ahead of her appearance on Loose Women

The striking TV presenter has had a variety of fashion hits lately. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old shared a stunning behind-the-scenes shot showing her at a photo shoot wearing a dazzling red designer dress. The rouge and glitter number was by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and priced at an eye-watering £1,330. The design highlighted the stunning former One Show presenter's lean legs and trim frame.

Christine's dress is by Boden and priced at £140

She added designer heels in the form of pink velvet-trimmed sandals by Rupert Sanderson. The show-stopping look was created by Angie Smith; the super stylist who has made Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfits. Christine enjoys high-street attire, particularly L.K.Bennett. The TV presenter recently wore a beautiful black and multi-coloured dress by the luxury high street store, and fans went wild for the statement dress which featured an abundance of polka-dots in a plethora of primary colours.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below