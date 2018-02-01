The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous on day three of their whistle-stop royal tour of Sweden and Norway, after an action-packed two days in which the expectant couple attended a variety of official functions and events. On 1 February the couple arrived at Oslo Gardemoen Airport where they met Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Prince Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. 36-year-old Duchess Kate looked stunning in the process, braving the chilling conditions in a funnel necked coat by Catherine Walker which covered her dress by Seraphine. She accessorised with a black bag and formal high heel shoes.

Photo: © PA

Duchess Kate looks incredible in blue

Duchess Kate has showcased a show-stopping wardrobe on the royal trip, which will be her last as a mother of two, before she gives birth in April. Despite her growing baby bump, Duchess Kate has dazzled the fashion world in an abundance of decadent dresses and smart outwear. At the Fotografiska gallery on Wednesday evening, the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two glowed as she wore a blue dress by Erdem which hugged her changing shape and skimmed over her neat baby bump. She added a coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt. The wife of Prince William chatted with high-profile guests at the event – some of which included representatives of the world of music, art, television and sport. Prince William delivered a fascinating speech at the event which captivated the guests.

Photo: © PA

The coat skimmed her bump perfectly

The Duchess channelled her inner Jackie O on Wednesday morning as she attended the Karolinska Institute. She opted for a delightful retro style houndstooth printed coat by Catherine Walker which skimmed her bump and made for a very eye-catching display. She wore high heel shoes by Tods, and a vintage, quilted Chanel bag from 2015. Underneath her coat, the pregnant royal wore a comfortable yet stylish tweed dress by Alexander McQueen.