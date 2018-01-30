The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finished their very first day in Sweden by attending a glamorous black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador, where they were joined by members of the Swedish Royal family and representatives from government. The stunning couple looked incredible dressed in their finest occasion wear, and the glowing Duchess made an stylish statement in an Erdem floral print gown in mustard which neatly skimmed over her adorable baby bump. A similar design - the Erdem silk maxi dress retails at £990, and another - the Stephanie floral-print silk crepe de Chine gown, is priced at £1672. Kate's silk ensemble featured long ruffled sleeves, a floor-length skirt and was adorned with a botanical print. The pregnant royal added high heel shoes and a dazzling collection of jewels for the swish affair, with her rich brunette locks style in a sleek updo. Her eye makeup was applied in a natural style that made the most of her pretty features. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, appeared in happy spirts as she posed for official photographs ahead of the dinner, smiling brightly for the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Residence of the British Ambassador

The couple's first day in Sweden was certainly action packed! William and Kate's first engagement was at a Bandy hockey event where they went head-to-head in a penalty shoot-out. Kate wrapped up warm in a Burberry coat, sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, jeans, a bobble hat by Eugenia Kim and £120 boots by Sorel. She added a cashmere snood by Brora and faux-fur trimmed gloves by John Lewis.

Kate's dress is very simular to Erdem's £990 silk print dress

The couple's second port of call was a fabulous lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Sweden at the beautiful Royal Palace of Stockholm. The pregnant mother-of-two stunned in a classic bottle green dress by Catherine Walker which flattered her growing bump. The wife of Prince William added opaque tights and accessorised with black high-heel shoes. The Duchess then ventured to the cobbled streets of Stortorget with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, where she covered her green dress with a complimenting coat, also by Catherine Walker, knee-high boots, the faux fur hat she wore on Christmas Day and a classic Mini Seaton bag by Mulberry bag, which retails at £895.