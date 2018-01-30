Kensington Palace has issued a response following reports that Duchess Kate wore real fur during day one of the royal tour of Sweden and Norway. The pregnant 36-year-old was pictured wearing a bobble hat as she appeared at an outdoor ice-skating venue in the centre of Stockholm on Tuesday, alongside husband Prince William. Fashion followers were quick to report that the hat was the Rain Fur Pompom Wool Beanie by Eugenia Kim, which retails at Harvey Nichols for £240.00. The pompom on that particular design is made from 100 per cent artic fox. However, a palace spokesperson has reiterated that the Duchess was wearing faux fur for the royal engagement.

Duchess Kate was pictured wearing a pompom wool beanie in Sweden on Tuesday

Royal reporter Richard Palmer wrote on Twitter: "In spite of the Twitter outcry, Kensington Palace says the Duchess was not wearing fur on her bobble hat earlier. I believe the gloves are fake fur too and the coat shearling." He later added: "Kensington Palace has double checked and is adamant the hat is faux. It won't confirm the make. Is this #fakefurnews?

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the pompom was made from faux fur

It's thought that Kate was wearing a near-identical design, also by Eugenia Kim – the Rain Faux-Fur-Trimmed Chunky-Knit Wool Beanie, which retails for £103 on Net-A-Porter, and which has now sold out. The description reads: "Shot through with silver, Eugenia Kim's black 'Rain' beanie is spun from wool and topped with a dark-gray faux fur pompom. Because the yarn and overall shape is chunky, this piece works best when your hair is styled with a bit of texture or volume."