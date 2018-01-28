Holly Willoughby can't get enough of rainbow stripes right now! The TV presenter looked as stylish as ever in a colourful tracksuit while rehearsing for Sunday night's Dancing on Ice show. The This Morning host took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself backstage, dressed in a white cashmere top adorned with a rainbow stripe and matching joggers and white trainers. The vibrant two-piece was by womenswear designer Madeline Thomson, and went down a treat with Holly – and her fans! Captioning the photo, the mother-of-three wrote: "There is no end to this loving .... backstage at @dancingonice#rehearsals @madeleinethompsoncashmere#hwstyle."

Followers were quick to comment on her ensemble, with one writing: "Epic tracksuit," while another said: "Looking very retro 70s!" A third added: "Love this!" The tracksuit can be found on Net A Porter. Holly's jumper – the Bebe cashmere sweater – costs £280, and is currently out of stock. However, the rainbow cashmere track pants – which are also priced at £280 – are still available to purchase in size large.

Holly Willoughby looked stylish in a rainbow tracksuit ahead of Dancing on Ice

Over the past year, Holly has made a name for herself as one of ITV's most stylish presenters. The mother-of-three previously praised her stylist, Angie Smith, for her fashionable outfits while chatting to HELLO! Online. Speaking about how she chooses her daily ensembles, which she hashtags #HWStyle on her Instagram account every morning, the presenter revealed that she completely trusts Angie. "I've learnt from her," she said of Angie.

The This Morning host is a big fan of rainbow stripes!

Holly continued: "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time. I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."