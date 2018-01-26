kate-garraway-pink-french-connection-dress

Kate Garraway looks incredible in thrifty sale dress!

The Good Morning Britain presenter stuns in bargain high street dress

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Kate Garraway looked super stylish on Good Morning Britain on Thursday in a classic fuchsia pink dress by high street brand French Connection, which is currently in the sale for just £39! The stylish frock is available online in a variety of sizes and is reduced from its original price of £65 - which is a total bargain. The brightly coloured design complimented the mother-of-two's fantastic figure and streamlined her shape with its flattering wrap cut.

Pink lady! Kate looks amazing in high-street dress

The dress is ultra-feminine, and comes in a lightweight slinky material that doesn't crease. Kate, 50, accessorised her ensemble with pink metallic shoes from Spanish high street store ZARA. The stunning TV presenter posted a collage on her Instagram account along with a tell-all video revealing one of her go-to styling tricks - shoulder pads to help balance out her shape.

Kate's dress is by French Connection and is £39 in the sale

The TV star's look was put together by the incredibly talented stylist Debbie Harper, who was also responsible for her beautiful National Television Awards outfit. Kate took to the red carpet wearing a bodycon design by Raishma Courture. The pretty dress was embellished with red beads,and featured a statement ruffled neckline

