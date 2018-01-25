Fearne Cotton posts video of daughter Honey walking in heels

Fearne Cotton's two-year-old daughter Honey Krissy is following in her stylish mum's footsteps – quite literally! The little girl appears to have inherited Fearne's love of fashion – in particular high heels – and was caught on camera giving her parents a catwalk show before going to bed. In the video, which was posted on the TV presenter's Instagram account, Honey can be seen walking towards Fearne and her dad, Jesse Wood, while balancing in a pair of her mum's platform heels. The video, which was captioned "Nightly catwalk," went down a treat with Fearne's followers – who were quick to comment on Honey's walking abilities. One wrote: "Walks better than me in heels!" while another joked: "That's how I walk in heels."

The former Radio One presenter recently gave fans some serious shoe envy with more fancy footwear – a pair of green metallic boots from Vivienne Westwood. Fearne posted an outfit of the day post on her Instagram account showcasing her eye-catching boots, which were priced at £325. The shoes were a hit with her followers, including The Voice UK host Emma Willis, who commented on the snap: "Love these boots."

Although Fearne is protective of her two children – Rex, four, and Honey – choosing to keep their faces out of the public eye, the doting mum often shares snippets of her family life on her social media platforms. Earlier in the month, the doting mum posted another sweet post featuring her daughter, this time showing her posing in a pair of butterfly wings, which were combined with a pair of patterned leggings, mini UGG boots and a furry jumper. The two-year-old seems to have inherited her mum's quirkly, eclectic dress sense, and proud mum Fearne captioned the snapshot: "If nothing ever changed they'd be no butterflies."

Fearne and Jesse are parents to Rex, four, and Honey, two

Last year, Fearne proved her fashion credentials in the world of childrenswear after designing a collection for Boots Mini Club. The affordable range was launched in August 2017 – with prices starting from just £7.99. Fearne said of the line: "It's a dream to be able to combine two of my favourite things; fashion, and my kids. I'm a real perfectionist and the team at Mini Club are the same, so we've really pushed ourselves to create cool but wearable clothes that are affordable for parents too."