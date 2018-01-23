Holly Willoughby certainly knows how to work a red carpet. The TV presenter made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night, stunning onlookers in a beautful blue dress by Elisabetta Franchi. Holly's dress showed off her slim figure to perfection, hugging her petite frame. The mother-of-three, whose weight loss has been a hot topic of conversation, left her jewellery at home, instead leaving the dress to do all the talking. Her shoes were by designer Charlotte Olympia.

The star stunned in blue

Holly no doubt looked like a winner on the night. She was nominated for Best Presenter, alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield, The Chase's Bradley Walsh and the undefeated reigning champions, Ant and Dec. The pretty blonde was also recognised for her work as a panellist on Celebrity Juice.

What a gorgeous pair! Holly and husband Dan look fabulous

Tuesday night was just another occasion for Holly to show off her sartorial prowess. In recent weeks, the TV star has been wowing viewers with her looks on Dancing on Ice, which have ranged from a rainbow-printed sequined number to a floaty blue gown by Suzanne Neville, which Holly called "my dress of dreams".

During her appearances on This Morning, the doting mum likes to mix it up, wearing both high-street and high-end labels. Her go-to brands include Topshop, Warehouse, Hobbs, Kurt Geiger and L.K. Bennett, while her regular outfit of the day posts on Instagram score thousands of likes from her followers.

Holly has previously spoken to HELLO! Online about her sense of fashion, praising her stylist Angie Smith. "I've learnt from her," Holly said. "I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

She added: "I'm very lucky to have a stylist, but the thing that she does which I would never do is, I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."