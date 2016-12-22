Jenna Coleman looked gorgeous as she joined boyfriend Tom Hughes for a high profile date night in London on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been dating for a year after working together on ITV drama Victoria, both attended a VIP screening of Sing Street hosted by Harvey Weinstein and Dominic West at the Soho Hotel.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes attended a VIP screening in London

The 30-year-old actress donned a laidback bohemian-inspired ensemble for the occasion, teaming a black polo neck with checked midi skirt and black block heel ankle boots. Jenna topped off the look with a red knitted beret and minimal make-up, with just a slick of lipstick and mascara to let her natural beauty shine through.

Meanwhile Tom looked equally stylish in a black polo shirt and skinny jeans, which he paired with a dark wash denim jacket and ankle boots.

The actress looked laidback in a polo neck and checked skirt

The couple avoided being pictured together on their own, instead standing either side of The Night Of actress Amara Karan for a photo as they mingled ahead of the screening.

Jenna and Tom have remained tight-lipped about their romance since it emerged that they were a couple in real life as well as on-screen. However the couple are reportedly so madly in love that they have already been hunting for properties to buy together in North London.

"Jenna has been telling everyone she has fallen madly in love. She and Tom are looking for a place to buy together," a source told the Mail on Sunday in October.

"They have been keen to keep their relationship under wraps. Their whole courtship has been a bit cloak-and-dagger, and they have been careful not to be photographed together."