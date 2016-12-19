The Duchess of Cambridge might have found her style sister in Drew Barrymore. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Monday 19 December donning a festive frock previously worn by the Golden Globe-winning actress.

Prince William's wife wowed at the Heads Together Christmas party sporting the Cai Floral-Print Jacquard Dress by Vanessa Seward, which she paired with a Mulberry clutch and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Vanessa Seward dress

Drew accessorised the silk knee-length design similarly with a black handbag and matching ankle strap heels during her 2016 "branding trip" in September. At the time, the Wildflower author shared a video of herself modeling the chic look on the streets of Hong Kong. Attached to the post she wrote, "Just walking from meeting to meeting!"

Drew wore the pretty print dress in Hong Kong back in September

The British royal and Hollywood star's twinning moment marks the second time this year that the stylish ladies have shown off their similar taste in fashion. Back in April, Kate and Drew stepped out on the same day wearing an identical Tory Burch floral mesh gown.

The Duchess wore the gown that featured retro-inspired flowers and side slits for a private dinner with Bhutan's King and Queen. Meanwhile across the pond, the E.T. actress attended the 2016 ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City wearing the embellished piece.





In April, Kate and Drew stepped out on the same night – but in different countries – wearing the same Tory Burch gown

A few days later, Tory Burch discussed Kate’s fashion moment with HELLO!admitting she was "thrilled."

"I'm a big fan [of Kate]," the American designer admitted. "I find her to be elegant and just super chic."

It's no surprise that the royal's style twin Drew feels the same way about Prince George's mum. Last year the FLOWER beauty founder told E! News, "I love Kate Middleton," adding, "She's so full of grace."