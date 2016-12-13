Selena Gomez 'signs $10million deal with Coach'

Selena Gomez took some time out of the spotlight earlier this year to deal with anxiety and depression due to a lupus diagnosis.

But the singer appears to be firmly back on the scene, having attended the American Music Awards in November and now reportedly landing a deal with fashion house, Coach.

Selena is reported to have signed a $10million deal with the fashion house

Selena has reportedly signed a whopping $10million deal to become the face of the accessories brand and design her own collection, reports Page Six.

A spokesperson for the brand told The Hollywood Reporter: "Coach has a longstanding policy of not commenting on rumours and speculation."

Selena has enjoyed a great relationship with Louis Vuitton over the past few years, but she was recently spotted wearing a vintage Coach t-shirt.

The singer attended the AMAs last month

The 24-year-old's deal with Coach is said to reflect the trend for deeper relationships with brand ambassadors, such as that of Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid.

Coach is, no doubt, delighted to tap into Selena's staggering 104million Instagram followers that make her one of the most influential figures on the social media channel.

They will also benefit from her young audience- the 75-year-old brand has recently been undergoing an overhaul to help revamp and bring in a more youthful clientele.