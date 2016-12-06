Khloé Kardashian on being described as plus-size: 'I don't want to be called that'

Khloé Kardashian is the latest star to address her dislike of the term "plus-size". The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has slimmed down after overhauling her diet and fitness routine, said she used to feel "shamed" over her size.

"I used to be someone that they labelled as plus-size," the Strong Looks Better Naked author said during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen conference in California. "I don't want to be called that. I'm a woman with curves, and what I would say was average size at the time. I was very proud of who I was."

Khloé Kardashian said she didn't like being called "plus-size"

She continued: "I felt so shamed at the time to go into boutiques and denim shopping. It was something that was super hard for me."

Khloé recently launched her own denim collection, Good American, in a range of sizes from US 0 to 24 so that women of all shapes and sizes can wear her designs.

"When I was bigger, you couldn't tell me I was big," Khloé continued. "I still don't think I was big. I was like, 'I am sexy and hot … I want to be in a bodycon dress and a pair of jeans.'"

The reality TV star has designed a denim collection for women of all sizes

The 32-year-old also said she would feel embarrassed to go shopping with her sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

"It would always make me feel super embarrassed to go shopping with my sisters, who are petite," she revealed. "I always kind of remember the chubby girl in me, and I'm fighting for my old chubby self."

It is not the first time Khloé has tackled the issue of body image. In June the reality TV star revealed that some stylists previously declined to work with her due to her size.

"I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I've lost weight," Khloé admitted. "Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big."