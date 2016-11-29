Mulberry's Christmas advert shows it's what's on the inside that counts

Is it just us or are the Christmas adverts better than ever this year?! Mulberry is the latest brand to captivate shoppers with its latest campaign, starring a cast of mini-fashionistas telling the story of a traditional family Christmas.

After teasing us with Part 1 of the "It's What's Inside That Counts" story earlier in the month, the second part of the ad was posted on the Mulberry Instagram account on Monday, and it was well worth the wait.

See part 1 of the Mulberry Christmas advert

The story centres on a family reuniting for Christmas, complete with bickering sisters, a son with a secret and a bossy mother. However with child actors including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress Beau Gadson taking the roles, there is a light-hearted tone to the film.

It culminates with Rose (Beau) deciding to give her sister her brand new Mulberry Bayswater bag for Christmas, wrapping it up in leftover paper to prove the message that it's what's on the inside that counts.

The two-part advert was written by Hugo Guinness, known for his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel, and directed by Albert Moya.

Watch Part Two of our Christmas film "It's What's Inside That Counts" and discover how the family recognises that love is what matters above all #MulberryEngland #JohnnyCoca

Revealing his inspiration behind the campaign, Mulberry creative director Johnny Coca, said: "When I was a kid, all that I wanted to do was to be grown up so I could be like my dad. Now that I am an adult, I just want to be a kid again. Christmas brings out the kid in all of us, and this is what I love about using children to tell our story this year."

It follows the release of H&M's Christmas advert, directed by Wes Anderson, and the Burberry short film which tells the story of the brand's founder Thomas Burberry. Starring the likes of Sienna Miller and Lily James, some viewers were so impressed they called for it to be transformed into a feature film.