Hillary Clinton urged her loyal Democratic followers to unite and give Donald Trump the opportunity to lead the United States during her emotional concession speech on Wednesday.

The former presidential candidate fought back tears as she made the speech in a striking purple blouse and black blazer with purple lapels, while her husband Bill Clinton stood behind her wearing a matching tie.

There was a significant reason behind the couple's choice to wear purple; it reflected her message of unity following her shock defeat to the Republican candidate.

Many viewers picked up on the symbolism, observing that purple is made when red and blue - the colours of the Democratic and Republican parties - mix together.

"Everyone on stage with Hillary right now is wearing purple, the combination of red and blue. What a beautiful visual of togetherness," one tweeted.

Another wrote: "There is too much red and blue in this country. We need to come together and create more purple, the colour @hillaryclinton wore today."

Hillary was gracious in her defeat to Donald on Wednesday, admitting that it was "painful" to have lost her bid.

"We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought," she said. "But I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future.

"Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead. "