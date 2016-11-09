Jourdan Dunn and Idris Elba spotted holding hands after MTV EMAs

Could a new celebrity romance on the cards? Idris Elba and Jourdan Dunn have sparked speculation after they were reportedly spotted leaving an MTV EMAs after party hand-in-hand on Sunday.

The Luther star and supermodel had both presented awards at the ceremony in Rotterdam, Holland, before going to a post-ceremony party where they let their hair down among guests including Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

Jourdan Dunn and Idris Elba were spotted getting close at the MTV EMAs

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself with Jourdan on Instagram, which shows Idris standing closely behind her.

A source told The Sun: "The VIP area was swarming with celebrities keen to let their hair down after the ceremony. Idris took a table tucked away in the corner with comfy sofas and was talking to a number of girls earlier in the night.

"But Jourdan joined his table later on in the evening and he was clearly interested in her. At about 2.30am they left holding hands."

The pair both presented awards during the ceremony

The speculation comes less than two weeks after Idris denied rumours that he was dating Madonna. The pair were reportedly spotted kissing after the actor participated in a boxing match, but Idris later took to Twitter to tell fans: "Don't believe the hype."

The 44-year-old was previously in a relationship with make-up artist Naiyana Garth, but the pair separated in February. The couple were believed to have reconciled when they attended the BAFTA TV Awards together in May, but it appears Idris is back on the market.

Meanwhile Jourdan was most recently in a relationship with fellow model Younes Bendjima who she dated for over a year until her reportedly called time on their romance in September.