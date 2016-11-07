Net-A-Porter and Reformation launch party season collection

Net-A-Porter has teamed up with Reformation for an exclusive party season edit.

The collaboration, which launches on Friday, marks the first time the sustainable US fashion label has been available to shop globally.

Reformation is launching a party season edit on Net-A-Porter

As is typical of Reformation's clothes, the pieces are all made from ethically sourced materials and using sustainable processes, with prices ranging from £100 to £315.

And with stylish celebrities including Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift and Rihanna among Reformation's fans, this limited-edition line is bound to be a hit.

"Reformation is a purse-friendly brand with a conscience, which isn't normally something that goes hand in hand," Sarah Rutson, vice president of global buying at Net-A-Porter told Vogue. "Along with its fantastic desirable pieces, it has become one of the most interesting contemporary brands right now."

Andreja Pejic is the face of the label's current campaign

She added: "Party dressing is very much part of Reformation's DNA so it felt natural to work together on an exclusive capsule especially for Net-A-Porter customers. We feel very confident that this is going to be an incredibly popular collection.

"We always know what is going to sell well and we always want our new brands to have successful seasons. It's all about introducing something new that will have sustainable growth for the future."

Reformation first launched in 2009, and is committed to incorporating better practices throughout its supply chain to ensure they are more environmentally friendly and ethically produced.

The ethical fashion label is a hit with fashion fans and celebrities alike, with model Andreja Pejic currently starring as the face of the latest collection.

The Reformation party season edit will launch on Net-A-Porter.com on Friday 11 November.