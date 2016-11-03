H&M once again caused a frenzy among fans with the launch of its KENZO x H&M collaboration on Thursday.

Shoppers camped outside stores around the world in a bid to get their hands on the collection as soon as doors opened to the public.

Queues formed outside H&M's Oxford Street store on Wednesday evening, with similar scenes in the US and Stockholm.

Shoppers camped overnight ahead of the KENZO x H&M launch

The collection has been flying off the shelves since stores opened, and fans who weren't willing to brave the cold have been spending their morning trying to shop the collection online. However with a queue to even get onto the website, many were taking to social media to share their frustration at missing the launch.

"Been refreshing a browser for 10 minutes waiting for Kenzo for H&M. This is worse than trying to book a doctor's appointment," one wrote. Another tweeted: "Finally got in to the #KENZOxHM site and they won't let me add anything to my shopping bag."

One shopper was already experiencing buyer's remorse after buying two pieces from the collection. "Bought two pieces from #KenzoXHM but fairly sure I don't like them and I've just been drawn in by the marketing hype."

The collection is quickly selling out

The collaboration was announced earlier this year, with H&M's creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson saying of the partnership: "We can't wait to share with everyone the world of KENZO x H&M, with all of its creativity, fun and love of fashion."

KENZO were equally delighted about joining forces. "With this collaboration with H&M we want to think big, push the boundaries and bring the new energy of KENZO to everyone around the world," said Carol and Humberto.

KENZO x H&M is available in over 250 selected H&M stores worldwide, as well as online at www.hm.com.