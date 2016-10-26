Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid to go head to head at Fashion Awards

It's set to be Hadid v Hadid at the Fashion Awards in December! Sisters Gigi and Bella have both been shortlisted for the International Model of the Year award at the prestigious ceremony, which is due to take place on 5 December.

Joining them on the shortlist is their close friend Kendall Jenner, along with British model Adwoa Aboah and Lineisy Montero, who has become one to watch since making her fashion week debut in 2015.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will go head to head at the Fashion Awards

All five of the models have had incredibly successful years, having each landed huge fashion campaigns and walking in a number of shows throughout fashion month, so it will be a difficult decision for the judges to make.

Previously known as the British Fashion Awards, the Fashion Awards have rebranded for 2016 and now include more international names along with a new category, Best Urban Luxury Brand, for which labels including Adidas and Vetements have been shortlisted.

Kendall Jenner has also been nominated for the International Model of the Year Award

We'll have to wait until 5 December to find out who comes out on top, when the fashion pack descend upon Royal Albert Hall for the annual ceremony. Some 4,000 guests are expected to attend the awards, which will also double as a fundraiser for the BFC Education Foundation supporting young designers.

See the full nominations below:

BRITISH EMERGING TALENT

Alessandra Rich Charles

Jeffrey Faustine

Steinmetz

Molly Goddard

Self Portrait

BRITISH MENSWEAR DESIGNER

Craig Green for Craig Green

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson

Tom Ford for Tom Ford

Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood

BRITISH WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER

Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane

Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson

Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda

Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

BRITISH BRAND

Alexander McQueen

Burberry

Christopher Kane

Erdem

Stella McCartney

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS LEADER

Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market

Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry

Guram Gvasalia for Vetements

Marco Bizzarri for Gucci

Stefano Sassi for Valentino

INTERNATIONAL URBAN LUXURY BRAND

Adidas

Gosha Rubchinskiy

Off-White

Palace

Vetements

INTERNATIONAL MODEL

Adwoa Aboah

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner

Lineisy Montero

INTERNATIONAL ACCESSORIES DESIGNER

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Anya Hindmarch MBE for Anya Hindmarch

Johnny Coca for Mulberry

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Stuart Vevers for Coach

INTERNATIONAL READY-TO-WEAR DESIGNER

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga

Donatella Versace for Versace

Jonathan Anderson for Loewe

Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy