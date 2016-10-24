While Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel are spending precious time with their little angels at home, Josephine Skriver has been lucky enough to "meet" the newest additions to the Victoria's Secret family.

"I have FaceTimed and we have texted," the Angel told HELLO! at the 13th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball in New York City on Wednesday. "They are still doing mommy and me time, and I just want them to cherish that moment for so long because that is something that you never get back."

Josephine Skriver spoke to HELLO! at the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball

Behati and her husband Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine welcomed their baby girl Dusty Rose Levine on September 21, and Candice gave birth to her and fiancé Hermann Nicoli's son Anacã, on 5 October. While both models have been giving glimpses into their new mommy life on social media, Josephine added, "I'll just let them stay in their bubble, because they just came out."

Josephine, on the other hand, has been busy hitting the weights and getting ready to strut her stuff in this year’s Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "I am definitely preparing," the 23-year-old said. "Being an Angel, you have to be on 24/7, but for the show we definitely amp it up so much more. I want to enhance the curves that I've been trying to get so I do a lot of weight lifting and that really works wonders on me."

The Victoria's Secret Angel is currently training for this year's show

The Danish beauty has also been busy working to encourage her fans to fight for causes near and dear to them. "I think with social media and the power and the platform that you get and being an Angel, hopefully I can inspire the younger generation to do better than what we are able to do," she said during the event put on by Alicia Keys to end the AIDS crisis and celebrate activism.

"I just want to help the world, and I just want to encourage people to help each other. I think that's a really positive message to put out there."

By Tionah Lee