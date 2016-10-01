The Duchess of Cambridge loves adding high street pieces to her designer wardrobe, and stepped out in a chic blazer and jeans from Zara for her visit to the Cridge Centre, a charitable institution working in social care and domestic violence among other fields, on her final day of the royal tour in Canada.

The mother-of-two opted to look chic and demure during the charity visit in a monochrome ensemble, matching a plain white cami top with the white Zara blazer and black pencil leg jeans, while completing her look with block heeled, black and grey checked court shoes with tassels.

Kate wore a Zara blazer and jeans

Kate wore her long brunette tresses back in a neat ponytail, revealing a pair of drop earrings, and waved to her crowd with her husband Prince William before entering the Cridge Centre.

From stunning gowns to laid-back jeans and boots, the Duchess has proved her faultless taste in fashion over the past week, and has regularly paid homage to her host's country by wearing Canada's iconic colours, donning a maple leaf brooch owned by the Queen and wearing a glamorous red Preen gown during a lavish reception at Government House.

The Duchess kept her hair in a neat ponytail

Kate has also been unafraid to recycle some of her favourite items of clothing. She was seen in an emerald green Hobbs coat previously worn back in 2014 when arriving in Yukon. She also wore her favourite pair of Penelope Chilvers boots, retailing at £475 which she previously wore for her trip to India and Bhutan, and on a visit to Blenheim Palace back in 2004.

The royals and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be departing from Canada to return to the UK later today.