Rihanna launches her Fenty x Puma collection at Paris Fashion Week

There was just one Paris Fashion Week show the style set wanted to be at on Wednesday night – the launch of Rihanna's Fenty x Puma SS17 collection.

Rihanna, who was announced as the label's creative director in December 2014, debuted her SS17 collection to a star-studded crowd at Hotel de Salomon De Rothschild.

Rihanna walked the runway at her Fenty x Puma show

The singer opened the show by walking the runway in a brown hoodie and leggings, which she glammed up with lace-up heels and pearl accessories. Rihanna appeared to be in her element as she waved to the audience before the models showcased the rest of the collection, which fused sportswear with luxe Marie Antoinette influences.

As guests including Jourdan Dunn, Natalia Vodianova and Doutzen Kroes applauded, Rihanna took her bow in another head-to-toe look from her spring collection.

The model launched the collection at Paris Fashion Week

The 28-year-old wore a pink floor-length broderie anglaise trench coat with matching flared trousers and heels, while clutching a lace fan adorned with the Puma logo. She complemented the look with a pearl choker and dewy pink make-up, while her hair was tied back into a low ponytail.

It is the first time Rihanna has presented her work at Paris Fashion Week; the stylish singer previously launched her debut Puma collection at New York Fashion Week in February.

Jourdan Dunn and Natalia Vodianova sat front row

Speaking to Vogue about why she chose to present at Paris, Rihanna explained that it was due to the inspiration for the collection.

"I chose Paris because I wanted people to feel the entire tone of the new collection," Rihanna said. "I wanted them to feel like this is what Marie Antoinette might wear to the gym, or play tennis in.

"I imagined it like that, and I hope people receive it in a fun way."