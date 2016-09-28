Taylor Swift enjoys night out with Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and friends

Taylor Swift isn't letting her break-up from Tom Hiddleston get her down. The Bad Blood singer enjoyed a night out with a group of friends in New York on Tuesday – and it turned out to be a star-studded affair.

The 26-year-old showed off her new choppy bob hairstyle as she arrived for dinner at The Waverly Inn with Cara Delevingne. Taylor donned a fitted black mini dress with peep toe heels and a grey trench coat for the night out, while Cara was dressed down in a bomber jacket, crop top and jeans.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne went out for dinner in New York

The pair were joined by a number of their famous friends including Suki Waterhouse, Lorde and musician Jack Antonoff, as well as Sienna Miller and Brooke Shields.

Taylor has been spending the past few weeks in the Big Apple catching up with friends including Gigi Hadid, and sat front row at the model's fashion show in honour of her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger at New York Fashion Week.

The pair were joined by friends including Suki Waterhouse

The singer also attended Liberty Ross' birthday bash over the weekend, where she debuted an edgy new do courtesy of hairstylist Gareth Bromell.

The hair guru caused a social media frenzy when he posted a sweet montage of himself and Taylor smouldering for the camera, and later revealed that Taylor had also turned to celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham to update her hair colour too.

Taylor recently debuted an edgy new bob hairstyle

While Taylor has been having fun with her friends following her split from Tom Hiddleston, it appears the actor has been focusing on his career, and he was named as the face of Gucci's Cruise 2017 collection at the beginning of the week.

The Night Manager actor stars in a series of images for the campaign along with some gorgeous co-stars – three Afghan hounds.