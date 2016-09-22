Gigi Hadid dazzles as she launches Max Mara collection at Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid proved exactly why she is fashion's golden girl as she attended a Max Mara event at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, who is the face of the brand's autumn-winter campaign, turned heads in a daring ensemble from the label.

The model was mobbed by excited fans as she arrived at the Max Mara flagship store wearing a nude knitted bodysuit paired with co-ordinating fur sandals and a tan handbag.

Gigi Hadid stole the show in a gold sequinned coat at the Max Mara event

She added a dazzling finishing touch by draping a gold sequinned maxi coat over her shoulders, and wore her hair tied back into a low bun.

Later Gigi dressed down the look by pairing the same bodysuit with distressed jeans and loafers, adding a black leather backpack to complete the look.

Gigi looks set to take Milan Fashion Week by storm following her appearances in both New York and London. It hasn't all been work though; on Saturday the model enjoyed a high profile date night with her boyfriend Zayn Malik at the Versus Versace show at London Fashion Week.

Gigi dressed down the bodysuit with distressed jeans and loafers

The duo put on an affectionate display as they sat front row to watch Gigi's sister Bella walk the runway. As ever, Gigi looked stunning in a casual ensemble featuring a crop top and quilted jogger bottoms.

Gigi starred in Versace’s latest campaign and has a good relationship with Donatella Versace, so it’s no surprise the 21-year-old attended the brand’s diffusion line show.

Gigi and Zayn’s relationship seems to be going from strength to strength, with Gigi opening up about her boyfriend in a recent interview.

Gigi is in Milan following her high profile appearance in London with her boyfriend Zayn

When asked what attracted her most to Zayn, Gigi told ES magazine: "I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have very similar interests outside of work and that is really important.



"We cook a lot together and do art together and we're each other's best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from one another."