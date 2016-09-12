Gwyneth Paltrow launches fashion collection – take a peek

Actress, lifestyle guru, cookbook writer and now fashion designer! Gwyneth Paltrow is adding to her extensive CV by launching her own fashion collection.

Called "Goop Label", the range has launched to coincide with New York Fashion Week, and involves a "creative collaboration between Paltrow and a small team of designers".

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched her own fashion collection

The collection will be sold exclusively on Gwyneth's lifestyle website of the same name, with only five new styles released each month. Described as "elevated basics", the designs will be available on a first come, first serve basis until they sell out.

"I wanted to create product that is incredibly high quality and delivered at a great value," Gwyneth said in a statement announcing the launch.

"It was very important to me to make the clothes in the same way that all of my favourite designer clothing is made, which is in Italy, with beautifully loomed fabrics, incredible tailoring, and incredible attention to detail, but to be able to deliver those pieces at a third of the price."

Five "elevated basics" will be released on Goop each month

The first five items go on sale on Monday, and include a chambray shirt, blazer and culottes, which Gwyneth models herself for the website.

Prices range from £147 ($195) for a chambray shirt to £523 ($695) for the boxy blazer, which is inspired by a jacket Gwyneth used to own and "loved".

Gwyneth has long sold designer clothing, beauty products and accessories that she loves on her lifestyle website, and tried her hand at design before by creating collaborations with brands including Stella McCartney and Madewell.

However now she is progressing by launching her own exclusive designs, just months after the release of her own skincare line that includes natural and organic ingredients.