Blake Lively has long been one of our style icons, continuing to give us fashion inspiration throughout her second pregnancy – but what does her husband Ryan Reynolds think of her sartorial choices?

"She does all right. She does all right," Ryan told People of Blake's dress sense, admitting he has make more of an effort with his own outfits when stepping out with his stylish wife.

Ryan Reynolds said Blake has "pretty wicked style"

"It kinda has to. My wife's got some pretty wicked style. She likes it, you know."

Luckily for Blake, Ryan is supportive of her interest in fashion.

"I think fashion is a fully legitimate form of artistic expression, so it's one of the few ways we as human beings get to express ourselves without a giant canvas sitting in front of us. I like to see it that way, and I like that she's passionate about it."

Blake is expecting her second child

As for Ryan's own approach to style? "I'm a real minimalist. I think she [Blake] looks at my closet and knows in her heart that I'd be so happy owning two T-shirts, two pairs of pants, some underwear and socks and that would kind of be it."

While Ryan is not that interested in fashion, Blake is often seen out in designs from labels including Carolina Herrera, Emanuel Ungaro and Valentino. The 29-year-old has been looking incredible throughout her pregnancy, but says it is "unfair" that the media has such a fascination with post-baby bodies.

"It's so unfair, it's so celebrated," she said. "I think a woman's body after having a baby is pretty amazing. You don't have to be Victoria's Secret-ready right away. You've just done this incredible miracle that life has to offer."

She added: "You gave birth to a human being. I would really like to see that celebrated."