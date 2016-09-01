The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, channelled easy elegance on her trip to Cornwall on Thursday. Kate was dressed for the summer weather in a new pink dress from American designer Lela Rose as she joined Prince William on a visit to Truro Cathedral.

The 34-year-old accessorised the fit-and-flare dress, which retailed for £977 ($1295), with a clutch bag and nude wedges from Monsoon. She wore her hair down in her signature glossy blow dry and completed the look with her stunning sapphire engagement ring.

Kate looked gorgeous in Lela Rose on her visit to Cornwall

Although the dress is no longer available from Lela Rose, it is currently available for £586 ($777) on online retailer Orchard Mile.

It is not the first time Kate has worn an outfit from Lela Rose; the Duchess donned a white lace peplum cocktail dress from the designer to attend the Governor-General's Farewell Reception during her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

The outing marked the start of the royal couple's two day visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. William and Kate will meet local businesses and charities, as well as visiting a number of Duchy of Cornwall projects, which fund the public, charitable and private activities of William's father Prince Charles.

William and Kate are on a two day visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly

The couple will continue their trip at the picturesque Isles of Scilly, an archipelago made up of over 200 rocks and islands that have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

They will visit St Mary's island to see gig rowing, the quay extension and the famous Tresco Abbey Garden, followed by a stop at St Martin's island to visit a flower farm.

The dress is currently discounted on Orchard Mile

Kate has been looking better than ever in recent weeks with a series of fashion-forward outfits both from the high street and high end designers. The mother-of-two wowed in a flattering scarlet LK Bennett skater dress for an engagement in London last week that cost just £95, and was accessorised with her trusty nude accessories – suede LK Bennett heels and a patent clutch.