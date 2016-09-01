Alessandra García-Lorido talks to HFM about family, body confidence and fashion

She may be the youngest daughter of actor Andy García (The Godfather Part III) and producer Marivi Lorido, but Alessandra García-Lorido is paving her own path in the modelling industry. The Cuban-American beauty talks to HELLO! Fashion Monthlyabout family, body confidence and championing diversity in fashion.

After gaining a degree in film production, the 25-year-old decided to break away from the family business, launching herself into the world of curvy modeling. Alessandra has since been at the forefront of the body positive movement, posing for plus-size magazine Slink and now starring alongside renowned fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the new Marina Rinaldi campaign.

Alessandra García-Lorido is at the forefront of the body positive movement

In an exclusive interview with HFM, the young model highlights the importance of loving the skin you're in.

"Through modelling I've become more proud and confident of my body. Confidence is important – it's the first step to success in any part of our lives – but women's bodies are constantly critiqued. We're taught to focus on the negatives. That's why the body positive movement is important – we should be proud of who we are."

Equally proud are her parents, Godfather star Andy García and his wife of more than 30 years Marivi Lorido.

Alessandra is the youngest daughter of actor Andy Garcia

"They're super excited and supportive. As long as I'm happy, they're happy. "My family is very close, so we always talk with my dad about what he's doing, and now my sisters are both actresses too... but my parents always kept life private and normal at home. We take Hollywood with a pinch of salt."

Today the New York resident prefers to live by her own fashion rules. "Wear what makes you feel good rather than follow every trend. I feel most comfortable and beautiful when I'm wearing a long, romantic floral dress. Don't listen to people who say you can or can't wear something because of your shape – you have to own it."

