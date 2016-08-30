Cara Delevingne is the face of huge charity campaign

Cara Delevingne has returned to the modeling world with a bang. She was recently unveiled as the new face of beauty brand Rimmel, starred in the Saint Laurent campaign, and now she is fronting a huge charity campaign.

Topshop has once again teamed up with the Gynaecological Cancer Fund to create a limited edition Lady Garden hooded sweatshirt and jogging bottoms created in collaboration with Black Score designer, Simeon Farrar.

Cara, along with her big sister Poppy, will be rallying support for the campaign on behalf of the charity. Their eldest sister Chloe is a member of the committee.

The iconic jumpers are back to build on the success of last year's Lady Garden Campaign, which was hugely supported on Instagram and Twitter by celebrity influencers including Alexa Chung, Rosie Hntington-Whiteley, Ellie Goulding, Charlotte Tilbury, Kylie Minogue, Elizabeth Hurley and Emilia Fox.

Within 24 hours of the launch, the celebrity Instagram images achieved a combined reach of over 40 million!

But the campaign wasn't just a huge success on social media – it has positively impacted gynaecological awareness. In fact, the Gynaecological Cancer Fund carried out a survey which discovered that since last year’s campaign, 81% of women are more aware of their gynaecological health and 59% are more aware of the symptoms of gynaecological cancers.

This year’s campaign will continue to raise awareness among young women about gynaecological cancer and its symptoms. These cancers - referred to as ‘silent killers’ because they are often diagnosed too late - can be reduced radically in the generations to come if young women look out for the symptoms and are brave enough to talk about their bodies more.

🌻What do you call yours?🌻 @gynaecancerfund @blackscore @cdelevingne @poppydelevingne @gregwilliamsphotography @missmikasimmons @inparlour #ladygardencampaign #silentnomore

A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 27, 2016 at 4:45am PDT

A video posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

The Lady Garden collection includes two logo hoodies and joggers and will be priced at £28 each with 30 per cent from the sale of each garment going towards the Gynaecological Cancer Fund. Launching on 8th September, the collection will be available at selected TOPSHOP stores and at TOPSHOP.COM

