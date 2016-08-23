Beyoncé and Jay Z rock matching suits for date night

Music's biggest power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z stepped out in style as they enjoyed a date night on Monday.

The duo attended the Hands of Stone premiere in New York wearing matching grey suits. The superstar songstress had shunned a typical designer gown in favour of a pinstriped, double-breasted short suit.

CLICK TO SEE FULL GALLERY

The pair posed up for pal Usher at the premiere

Jay Z, meanwhile, wore a grey two-piece with a white shirt.

The couple were attending the premiere to support their pal Usher, who stars in the film. They chose not to walk the red carpet, but Usher posted a pic of them to Snapchat.

In the snap, Beyoncé was spotted smiling while Jay Z wrapped a protective arm around her.

Beyoncé recently led the world to joke that Jay Z was her 'Instagram husband' after he was spotted taking pictures for her.

Beyoncé showed proof that Jay Z is her 'Instagram husband'



Stopping at nothing to get the perfect shot, the 'Instagram husband' is the secret behind those super-cute-girl Instagram accounts.



And Jay Z proved his status as one when Beyoncé uploaded a new snap to her website.

The pic showed Beyoncé striking her best pose in a lift. From the reflection in the mirror, we see husband Jay Z taking the shot and making sure to get her best angle.

Beyoncé also shared some cute snaps of her and her daughter Blue Ivy

The pair looked adorable as they posed up together in Paris sporting matching dresses – from Gucci, no less.

In photos shared on Beyoncé's website, the mother-daughter duo is seen laughing and jumping in the air against a stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.