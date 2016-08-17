Jude Law's daughter Iris lands first major magazine shoot

Iris Law is all grown up! The 15-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has landed her first ever magazine shoot for Teen Vogue, and the photos are gorgeous.

The stylish teen has perfected her pose in front of the camera, wearing a Coach 1941 shirt dress and her choppy bob styled into tousled waves. Iris opened up about her personal style, listing Miu Miu, Gucci and Chanel among her favourite designers.

Iris Law features in the new issue of Teen Vogue

"I really like vintage blouses with feminine lace detailing – I'll usually wear them with black trousers and trainers," Iris told the magazine in the accompanying interview. "I also usually have rings on every finger apart from the thumb. Most birthdays or Christmases my dad will get me a ring from Annina Vogel."

The 15-year-old also admitted she likes to take fashion inspiration from her mum Sadie, who herself was once a model.

"I like looking at pictures of my mum when she was around my age and seeing her make-up and little dresses," Iris revealed. "I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself."

The 15-year-old has previously modelled for Illustrated People

It is not Iris' first foray into modelling; in December the teenager starred in a campaign for Illustrated People's collaboration with London stylist Violetta Kassapi.

Iris is not the only one of her father's five children who have turned to modelling. Her brother Rafferty Law kicked off his own modelling career with tailoring brand Tiger of Sweden. The 19-year-old then went on to walk the runway for DKNY in 2014 and even starring in a campaign for Effra London in August 2015.