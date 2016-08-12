Gigi Hadid admires 'dreamy' boyfriend Zayn's new photoshoot

Zayn Malik is making waves in the fashion world, and no one is more proud than his girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The model took to Instagram to share a photo from Zayn's recent shoot for GQ magazine on Thursday, admiring her "dreamy" boyfriend.

Gigi and Zayn could be set to become fashion's new power couple following the news of the singer's latest venture – a footwear collection with Giuseppe Zanotti which is set to be released in 2017.

Gigi Hadid shared a picture from Zayn's photoshoot on Instagram

Speaking in an interview with the men's magazine, Zayn explained why he felt the collaboration was a natural fit.

"Style is not being afraid to be bold about some things, or to say what it is you have to say," he said. "I feel like Giuseppe does that with his collection – and I try to do that with my music. So it kind of works."

The 23-year-old also said he felt "blessed" to have been given so many exciting new opportunities in his career in recent months.

Zayn is collaborating with Giuseppe Zanotti on a footwear collection

"I'm being very, like, blessed at the minute by God or whoever it is, fate or whatever, so um, there's a lot of offers come our way at the minute with different things to do with fashion," Zayn explained.

"And hopefully I get involved in all of them. I'd love to just continually have a presence, because I feel like it's very heavily tied into music and the image and the fashion, and it's all kind of one thing."

Zayn is equally supportive of Gigi and her career, and recently explained why he felt their relationship worked so well in an interview with ELLE magazine.

"She's super intelligent, I think that's why it works so well," he said. "And we do the same type of job so we get that with each other."