You HAVE to see Isabeli Fontana's sheer wedding dress!

When you're a supermodel – a Victoria's Secret supermodel, no less – you can pretty much pull off any look.

So it's no surprise that Isabeli Fontana opted for quite the risqué dress on her wedding day.



The 33-year-old rocked a totally sheer bridal gown by Brazilian label Agua de Coco over a white bikini while she tied the knot with singer Diego Ferrero in the Maldives.

The couple have been sharing images from their big day on Instagram.



The snaps include the newlyweds doing a high-five while standing on a jetty, with a rainbow overhead.

They also showed off their wedding cake, a beautiful white and pale blue floral creation with an adorable cake topper that showed Isabeli posing in a bikini while Diego plays the guitar.



You can also see their beautiful wedding invite, surrounded by a message bottle and seashells.

Although Fontana is missing the Olympics in her home country, she told WWD recently that she thinks South American women make the most successful models as they "are very exotic and naturally beautiful".



"We have a good mix of cultures and a healthy mix of people and races,” she explained. "The girls here are very exotic and naturally beautiful at the same time, so I think that's why Brazil has a big scene of good models."