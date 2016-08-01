Selena Gomez has been taking to the stage in a number of striking outfits during her Revival world tour and is now offering fans the chance to try her looks for themselves. The Same Old Love singer has collaborated with up-and-coming fashion designer Sami Miro to create the Revival tour collection, which is available to buy from her label Sami Miro Vintage.

Announcing the news on her Instagram account on Sunday, Selena shared a photo of three of her backing dancers wearing pieces from the collection – sheer turtleneck bodysuits that feature denim patches across the chest.

Selena Gomez's tour wardrobe is available to buy

"My bbs wearing our @revivaltour collection coming soon with @samimiro," Selena wrote on Instagram.

Sami, the ex-girlfriend of Bad Neighbours star Zac Efron, is understandably excited about the opportunity to design for Selena and publically thanked the singer on Instagram.

"When @selenagomez asks you to design her new #revivaltour looks exclusively with @samimirovintage you come through with a bang! Thank you for the incredible opportunity baby," Sami captioned a photo of Selena wearing an edgy leather ensemble.

The collection has been designed by Zac Efron's ex-girlfriend Sami Miro

She has also shared a photo of Selena wearing a high neck leather bralet and trousers she designed, thanking the star for "believing in us".

The bodysuits designed by Sami are currently available from £159 and it is expected that more designs will go on sale soon.

Selena is not the only celebrity who has given tour merchandise a stylish spin; her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber is set to sell his Purpose tour apparel in Urban Outfitters after achieving huge success with pop up shops over the past few months.

Selena has been wearing the designs throughout her tour

Zayn Malik has also launched an extensive line of conceptual t-shirts and hoodies designed as something he would want to wear himself.

The PillowTalk singer explained to Vogue: "I wanted to approach this as an opportunity to extend my ideas as an artist, and to give fans another facet of who I am."