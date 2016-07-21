Brad Pitt beats the heat in head-to-toe white

Temperatures may be heating up, but Brad Pitt looked as cool as ever as he stepped out in New York on Wednesday. The 52-year-old dressed down in a breezy all-white ensemble to attend meetings in Manhattan.

The Fury star was summer-ready in a white t-shirt and chinos, which he teamed with stone boots and a brown leather belt. As temperatures crept up to over 32⁰C, Brad topped off the look with a cream fedora hat and gold aviator sunglasses.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Brad Pitt beat the heat in an all-white ensemble

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the star, who made a brief trip to Los Angeles on Tuesday after spending a few days at the Le Mans 24 Hours Circuit in France.

Just days earlier Brad and his wife Angelina Jolie had surprised diners at a café in West Hollywood by taking their twins Vivienne and Knox out for breakfast as an early treat ahead of their eighth birthdays.

Although the family had attempted to go incognito there was no mistaking the couple, who have six children together.

The actor was dressed down in New York

Brad and Angelina enjoy a lot of time out of the spotlight with the youngsters, and it was recently revealed that they have no intention of following in their parents footsteps.

"None of my kids want to be actors," Angelina said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour. "They are actually very interested in being musicians. I think they like the process of film from the outside. Mad is interested in editing. Pax loves music and deejaying."

She added: "All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."