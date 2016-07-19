Beyoncé causes chaos as she goes shopping in Milan

by hellofashion.com /

Beyoncé made the most of her time in Italy by indulging in a spot of retail therapy with husband Jay Z on Monday. The superstar couple paid a visit to the Roberto Cavalli store in Milan ahead of Beyoncé's concert at the Stadio San Siro later that evening, and chaos quickly ensued when word spread that they were there.

While the store was closed especially for the occasion, fans gathered outside the doors poised with cameras and phones in a hope to catch a glimpse of Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Peter Dundas, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli, shared a video of the crowds forming outside with fans screaming and jostling to get closer to the glass doors.

Peter Dundas shared a video from Beyoncé's visit to the store

"When Queen Bey visits @beyonce #lovelyasalways #craazycrowd #beyonce #theformationworldtour #cantwaitfortonight #thankyou," he captioned the video, which has since been viewed over 11,000 times.

Cavalli appears to be one of Beyoncé's favourite designers, and the singer wears a marigold yellow ruffled dress from the label in her Lemonade music video.

The 34-year-old is busy touring Europe as part of her Formation World Tour, but has taken the opportunity to enjoy her downtime and recently paid a visit to the Wimbledon finals in London.

Beyonce

The singer was in Milan for her Formation world tour

She performed in Milan on Monday evening with some of her famous friends in the crowd – John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who shared her excitement as she got ready to go to the show.

John posted a video of Chrissy kissing their baby daughter Luna while Beyoncé's Blue played in the background.

"Mommy getting ready for Beyoncé in Milan tonight!" he wrote.

Beyoncé will next move on to Paris on Thursday, before travelling to Denmark, Germany and Spain, where her European tour culminates.

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below