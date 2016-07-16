Meet Leonardo DiCaprio's new model girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio has a new leading lady in his life! Photos have surfaced showing the Oscar-winning actor locking lips with Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal in Malibu on Thursday.



The two certainly weren’t shy hiding their affection for one another as they enjoyed some alone time on a beach.



Nina is a Sports Illustrated model





Nina lay in the sand with her hand through the 41-year-old’s hair as they embraced each other. When they weren’t kissing on the beach, Leo and the Danish beauty waded in the sea with the actor holding the 24-year-old close. Nina looked gorgeous for her day of fun in the sun wearing a striped bikini by Amuse Society.



The couple sparked romance rumours in May and have been spotted together in Montauk, New York and the Bahamas, according to Page Six. Back in February 2015, Nina admitted to Cosmopolitan that the Titanic star hadn’t hit on her. "He's a nice guy, but no," she confessed.

Leo confirmed his romance to the Danish beauty





Discussing the actor, who is known to always have a striking beauty on his arm, Nina said, "Leonardo just goes out with the same group of people as everybody. So I hate that people, like, start stirring stuff up, because he's just in the same area. That happens a lot. But that's gossip, right?"



Prior to Nina, the environmental activist was reportedly linked to Victoria’s Secret Pink model Chelsey Weimar, though a source in April told Page Six, “It’s not true. He isn’t spending time with anyone. Most of his time lately has been in places like Indonesia, trying to help save the ecosystem.” Nina most recently was with Miami realtor Reid Heidenry as well as is an ex of Adam Levine.

Nina and Leo attended the amfAR gala in Cannes in May