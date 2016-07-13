Victoria Beckham lends her support to a very worthwhile cause – and you can too

by hellofashion.com /

Victoria Beckham has joined a long line of celebrities supporting a collaboration between iconic London store Liberty and the HIV prevention charity MTV Staying Alive Foundation. The fashion designer urged her fans to support HIV and Aids awareness by sharing a link to a new charity t-shirt on Tuesday.

"Help support #HIV & #AIDS awareness with @mtvstayingalive x vb," she tweeted, sharing a picture of the iconic Liberty print design.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria-Beckham

Victoria Beckham has supported Liberty's collaboration with MTV Staying Alive Foundation

The t-shirts feature a 1960s Liberty archive design in vibrant and contemporary colours. Selling for £20 in the Liberty store and online, 50% of all profits will go to the charity, which educates young people around the world to protect themselves against HIV.

Victoria has been outspoken about the importance of raising HIV awareness, and recently shared a video created for the UN's Global Goals campaign which aims to improve the lives of women and girls around the globe.

The designer tweeted a link to the charity t-shirts

The #WhatIReallyReallyWant video uses Spice Girls' debut single Wannabe to inspire and empower women - something that understandably made Victoria proud.

Sharing the video on her official Facebook page, Victoria wrote: "20 years on – Girl Power being used to empower a new generation. I'm so proud of the Global Goals."

Laura-Whitmore

Laura Whitmore has also supported the campaign

The 42-year-old fashion designer later posted a picture of what she wants, with the message: "#WhatIReallyReallyWant… is no more girls dying of HIV! X VB."

Victoria is one of many celebrities backing the charity collaboration between Liberty and MTV Staying Alive Foundation; Laura Whitmore, Lilah Parsons and Nadine Coyle have all showed their support by modelling the charity tees online.

The Liberty & MTV Staying Alive Foundation t-shirts are on sale now for £20 at Liberty & liberty.co.uk. 50% of profits go to the charity.

Related news

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below