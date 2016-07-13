Victoria Beckham lends her support to a very worthwhile cause – and you can too

Victoria Beckham has joined a long line of celebrities supporting a collaboration between iconic London store Liberty and the HIV prevention charity MTV Staying Alive Foundation. The fashion designer urged her fans to support HIV and Aids awareness by sharing a link to a new charity t-shirt on Tuesday.

"Help support #HIV & #AIDS awareness with @mtvstayingalive x vb," she tweeted, sharing a picture of the iconic Liberty print design.

Victoria Beckham has supported Liberty's collaboration with MTV Staying Alive Foundation

The t-shirts feature a 1960s Liberty archive design in vibrant and contemporary colours. Selling for £20 in the Liberty store and online, 50% of all profits will go to the charity, which educates young people around the world to protect themselves against HIV.

Victoria has been outspoken about the importance of raising HIV awareness, and recently shared a video created for the UN's Global Goals campaign which aims to improve the lives of women and girls around the globe.

The designer tweeted a link to the charity t-shirts

The #WhatIReallyReallyWant video uses Spice Girls' debut single Wannabe to inspire and empower women - something that understandably made Victoria proud.

Sharing the video on her official Facebook page, Victoria wrote: "20 years on – Girl Power being used to empower a new generation. I'm so proud of the Global Goals."

Laura Whitmore has also supported the campaign

The 42-year-old fashion designer later posted a picture of what she wants, with the message: "#WhatIReallyReallyWant… is no more girls dying of HIV! X VB."

Victoria is one of many celebrities backing the charity collaboration between Liberty and MTV Staying Alive Foundation; Laura Whitmore, Lilah Parsons and Nadine Coyle have all showed their support by modelling the charity tees online.

The Liberty & MTV Staying Alive Foundation t-shirts are on sale now for £20 at Liberty & liberty.co.uk. 50% of profits go to the charity.