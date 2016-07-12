Revealed: This is what Selena Gomez's selfies look like before and after filters

Selena Gomez is the queen of Instagram with over 89.1 million followers checking out her sultry selfies, behind-the-scenes tour snaps and glimpses at her famous friends. However it turns out Selena is just like the rest of us, and relies on some clever filtering and editing to perfect her snaps.

The Good for You singer's make-up artist Hung Vanngo has revealed what goes into taking and editing Selena's flawless selfies – and it's easier than we thought.

Selena Gomez's make-up artist has shared a before-and-after glimpse at her selfies

Rather than relying on Photoshop or other apps to fine tune her images, Selena first takes time to think about make-up, lighting and setting to capture her best angles before simply using a filter to give her photos a gorgeous finish.

Hung shared a before-and-after glimpse at one of Selena's selfies, with an "Instagram photo 101" step-by-step guide to the edits used.

"Here is an unedited & edited versions of an Instagram photo. #brightness #contrast #warm #saturation #color #vignette #sharpen… #TheSkyIsTheLimit Enjoy!!!" he wrote.

Selena often shares selfies with her 89.1 million Instagram followers

Selena looked gorgeous in both snaps, but the finished result is brighter and more striking, with her hair appearing a richer auburn shade.

The 23-year-old has been experimenting with her hair and make-up during her Revival World Tour, and has shown off the results with a number of beautiful selfies. Most recently Selena had a fringe cut into her long wavy tresses, and debuted a new colour, choosing lighter brown hues with hints of blonde for a summer-ready makeover.

The singer is the most followed celebrity on Instagram

There's no doubt that Selena constantly has fans coveting her glossy, textured hair, and the singer recently delighted her fans when she revealed her unusual trick for achieving the look.

"I don't wash my hair every day, which may sound gross, but it's actually really bad for my hair," she told Allure. "Some of my best friends actually can't go more than maybe two days without washing their hair, and for me, I give my mom and my dad all the credit, because I have thick hair, so it gets better the less I wash it."