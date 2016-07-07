Charlotte Casiraghi laughs off wardrobe malfunction

Charlotte Casiraghi was in good spirits after her dress proved problematic upon her arrival at the Vogue Foundation Gala in Paris. The 29-year-old royal smiled as the long train from her dress caught around her ankles, and was later seen leaving the event holding the train up to avoid tripping over the lavish gown.

The eighth-in-line to the throne of Monaco looked stunning in the beautifully embellished black and gold gown with a long black net train, and wore matching black gilded lace up stilettos with a metallic gold handbag. The equestrian also showed her natural beauty by pulling her long brunette locks into a sleek bun while wearing minimal make-up.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte smiled as she tried to fix her dress

However, it looks like the wind may have played havoc with Charlotte's train, causing the netting to shift in front of her as she tried to navigate her way inside the Gala. Charlotte, who shares baby boy Raphael with her now ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh, seemed to be in good spirits despite her dress malfunction, grinning as she posed for photos while glancing down at her tangled dress.

Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte held the train as she left the event

The published writer also showed off her eye for style in late June while stepping out for a horse show with fellow members of the Monaco royal family, her mother Princess Caroline, her sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover and brother Andrea Casiraghi. Wearing a pleated red summer dress, Charlotte congratulated show jumper Piergiorgio Bucci while accompanied by her uncle Prince Albert, the reigning monarch of the principality.

Charlotte is a keen rider and has been participating in the Global Champions Tour since 2009, and joined in at the equestrian event by competing on the Friday by manoeuvring a course, then joining her mother in a presentation.