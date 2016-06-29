Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible post-baby figure in lace-up leather dress

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles in Tuesday night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked incredible in a racy all-black ensemble at a GQ magazine party celebrating its 10th annual Love, Sex and Madness issue.

Kim showed off her slimmed down post-baby curves in a figure-hugging £2,650 Jitrois dress featuring a fitted leather pencil skirt and plunging lace up top with on-trend black choker detail.

Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous in a black leather dress

With her brunette tresses slicked over to one side and her signature smoky eye make-up, it was another stylish outing for the mum-of-two, who has been working hard to lose almost 70lbs since the birth of her son Saint in December.

Kim was joined at the bash by her mum Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, who looked stunning in a cream long sleeved top and embellished mini skirt.

Chrissy Teigen also showed off her own enviable post-baby physique in a plunging white bodycon dress. It was the third day in a row she and her husband John Legend had spent with Kim, having joined Khloé Kardashian's birthday celebrations the day before.

Chrissy Teigen also wowed in a plunging bodycon dress

On Sunday Kim also cooked for Chrissy and John, with the model and cookbook author giving her top marks for her efforts.

"We just tried @kimkardashian's soul food and John described it as the kind you'd have after church on Sundays. A PLUS, Kimberly," Chrissy tweeted.

Kim has been following the Atkins diet plan and a challenging workout regime over the past six months and is clearly happy with the results judging by the recent snaps she has shared on social media, including one selfie that showed her wearing a very high-cut swimsuit.

Kim has lost almost 70lbs since the birth of her son Saint

She has been working out at Pilates Plus and SoulCycle with her sister Khloé Kardashian, who is also looking incredible after overhauling her diet and exercise regime.

"Khloé goes a lot and she really got me into it. Such a good sweat," Kim explained on her blog, adding that she also works out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson. "Gunnar is amazing! He has a private gym where we just grind, grind, grind!!! I put in the work and I definitely see it paying off."