Kendall Jenner hits back after being "judged" for revealing pap photos

Kendall Jenner has grown up in the public eye thanks to appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now her high profile fashion career, but she admits she doesn't always find it easy.

The 20-year-old has opened up about her experiences of living in the spotlight after paparazzi photos of her wearing a sheer black top during an outing with Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were widely shared and commented on earlier this week.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kendall Jenner has said it's "not always fun" being followed by paparazzi

Taking to her official app to discuss the pictures, Kendall wrote: "Living in the public eye can both build and test your confidence at the same time. Everything I do, everything I post and every picture that is taken of me is judged by everyone.

"Getting papped all the time and having my picture posted everywhere is not always fun," Kendall admitted. "And not every picture is going to be a good one. I make a weird face or turn the wrong way and, of course, that's the one they'll use!

"Those can be hard to look at, and they don't always make me feel the best."

The model admitted unflattering photos can sometimes "test" her confidence

Kendall continued to say that she tries not to be too hard on herself over unflattering photos.

"Of course, the positive feedback I get from people makes me feel SO good and my work itself can be a huge confidence boost. But we're always our own worst critic. It's a strange situation, for sure, but I try to remind myself not to be overly judgmental."

Kendall's candid post marks the second time she has used her app to defend herself from comments and criticism in recent days. The model previously stuck up for herself and her "hardworking" best friend Gigi Hadid after they were the subject of jibes from retired supermodel Stephanie Seymour.