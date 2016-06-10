The contents of Carrie Bradshaw's closet have become almost as iconic as the show that made her famous. But what really had fans drooling without fail were her Manolo Blahnik heels.

Sex and the City protagonist Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was seen in many pairs of the coloured mules or court heels over the years, always decorated with a gorgeous crystal buckle. And, while we still can't afford these dream shoes, they're making a big comeback – meaning we can get right back to fantasising about owning a pair.

Carrie Bradshaw got married in a pair just like these

"Oh my God! Do you know what these are? Manolo Blahnik May Janes! I thought these were an urban shoe myth!" Even über-stylish Carrie got excited over the luxury footwear.

Now some of the biggest fashion bloggers are bringing them back, and we couldn't be more jealous. Peony Lim and Pernille Teisbaek and Pamela Allier are just a few of them, and their posts just prove how timeless the heels really are.





But you can get the iconic heels in a range of colours

There's no denying Carrie always teamed her beloved Manolos with fabulous outfits, dressing to the nines without anywhere of real relevance to go, but these bloggers have shown that you can wear them with your every day, casual outfits and still look amazing.

The only problem is you might need a pair in every colour…

If you're really determined to make like Carrie and proudly wear her midnight blue wedding shoes, you can them, and others, at Harvey Nichols – but they'll set you back a cool £680.