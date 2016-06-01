This lucky schoolgirl got to wear a celebrity's Golden Globes dress to her prom

by hellofashion.com /

One lucky high school student has had her prom wish granted.

Teenager Jessica Casanova's story started back in January when she tweeted Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez and complimented her Zac Posen Golden Globes gown.

She added that she would love to wear the dress to her own prom.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-gina-1a

 The teenager was lucky enough to wear Gina's stunning Golden Globes dress for her prom


Gina was quick to reply, telling the girl that while she didn't own the dress – and, no doubt, had to return it at the end of the night – she did still have the black strapless Badgley Mischka dress that she wore to the Golden Globes the year before and would be happy to lend it to her for the night.

The actress was true to her word, and the teenager got to rock the dress to her prom.

Speaking to Entertainment Today about wearing the special gown, Jessica said: "It feels really good. It fits like a glove!"

a-gina-2a

The teenager made sure to document her special night



Explaining the process behind her wearing the dress, she said: "I tweeted to her after watching the Golden Globes and I said to her, 'I so wish I could wear your Golden Globe dress to prom.

"I would say maybe in an hour and a half she replied and said, 'Maybe we can make this happen.' From there it started to roll."

Before leaving the house to head to her prom night, Jessica's mum surprised her with a video message from Gina.

a-gina-3a

A professional snap of the high school student appeared in the newspaper the next day



"Just know I love you. I'm so proud of you. I'm so excited for you," she said.

"You look beautiful and everybody will remember it – especially you!"

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below