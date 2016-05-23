It's one of her most famous assets, but Kim Kardashian has revealed plans to "lose" her derriere. Kim made the shock revelation during a Vogue talk in London on Saturday, titled Fashion, Friendship and Fabulous Lashes.



Kim, 35, and husband Kanye West are parents to daughter North, two, and five-month-old son Saint, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed childbirth has changed the way she looks at her body.

Kim Kardashian revealed drastic plans to change her body

"I want to lose my bum," Kim told the crowd. "Not all the way, but it's weird how your body changes with different babies."



Her plan to tone down the booty is all part of a bigger mission to turn back time, and Kim explained: "I want to get to Kim 2010-11 so I'm really going to focus and get there."

She was joined in London by proud husband Kanye West

After breaking the internet numerous times during recent years with sexy nude selfies, Kim apologised for any offence caused but insisted she's not going to stop showing off her body.



She said: "If I post a nude selfie, I don't mean to offend anyone, I do what I want to do… That's what makes me feel good about myself. I felt so proud after the babies and getting back into shape."

Looking as fabulous as ever, Kim flaunted her body in a gorgeous rose gold sequin dress. She wore her brunette locks loose and wavy and her make-up was on-point as usual.



Proud husband Kanye, 38, was in the audience for Kim's body talk, and was spotted taking pictures of beautiful Kim.



Kim and Kanye were staying in London's Dorchester Hotel, after flying in from Los Angeles, and Kim invited fans into their bed with a 4am Snapchat. While she was struggling with the dreaded jetlag, Mr West could be heard happily snoozing away.



