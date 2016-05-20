How much do Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss make for one Instagram post?

After Scott Disick's awkward Instagram blunder earlier this week, where he accidentally revealed the PR message instructing him what to post and at what time, we couldn't help but wonder how much other social media moguls made for their sponsored posts. So if Scott Disick is being paid to promote a protein shake, just how much are the most influential supermodels in the world making per post?

Frank Spadafora is the founder of D'Marie Archive, a group that helps agencies put value on the social media influence of certain famous faces, and spoke to Jezebel.com about the most influential supermodels of the moment. According to Frank, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne are the best paid stars in the business, and the three can earn "between $125,000 and $300,000 for a single post across their portfolio," (around £85,000 to £205,000).

Meanwhile, former Victoria's Secret angel Karlie Kloss is apparently considered 'second tier' when it comes to promoting products, alongside fellow supermodels Behati Prinsloo and Miranda Kerr. That being said, these stars can still make between £17,000 to £34,000 for a single post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Indeed, social media is so influential that a model's online following can have an effect on their careers. Talent agency Next Models' manager Jennifer Powell revealed that casting directors will "for sure" ask about how many followers models have before hiring them, while Frank revealed how important a social media presence is to have a successful career in modelling.

He said: "As far as commercialising a career, a girl won't get very far in 2016 if she's not socially savvy. Can I say that you can be a big star without a social media presence? I'm not encouraging it."

