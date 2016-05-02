Princess Charlotte looked totally adorable in the photographs released to mark her first birthday.



For the cute snaps, the little royal showed off two different outfits, a blue dress, which she wore with a matching bow and cashmere cardigan, and another pink number which she combined with a recycled pink cardigan.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

The adorable little tot wearing the blue dress

While her pink dress was visible from the start, we can now reveal the other blue number she was wearing for the snaps.

SEE PRINCESS CHARLOTTE'S BIRTHDAY PORTRAITS



Created by small-town Spanish deisnger m&h, who has already designed several dresses worn by William and Kate’s daughter, the pretty dress features a cute contrast collar and a subtle rose print.

The blue dress features a contrast collar



The brand specialises in baby and children's clothing and has shops in Valladolid, Madrid and Valencia. Thankfully for parents wanting to imitate her royal cuteness's style for their own children, they will be able to buy the garments online very soon when their website launches.

It retails at just £23



The dress, which costs the equivalent of £23, was accessorised with a navy blue bow by Amaia Kids, which costs a modest £2.50, and a luxurious white cashmere cardigan from Olivier Baby and Kids which retails at £64.

CHARLOTTE SHOWS SHE IS A BIG GIRL BY WALKING IN FIRST BIRTHDAY PICTURE



The second dress, a flower printed pink dress which has not been identified, is accessorised with a recycled pink knitted cardigan by m&h and pink bow by Amaia Kids.

Princess Charlotte turned one on Monday

Both of the princess's pretty looks are completed with a pair of navy pre-walker 'Emma' shoes from Children Salon, which cost £29, and with blue and pink tights, both from Amaia Kids which cost £11 each.