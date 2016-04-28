She's one of the most beautiful women in the world, and the highest paid supermodel, so it's hard to imagine Gisele Bundchen being she's not pretty. But she's revealed it did happen to her, and even worse: when she was just 14-years-old.



Gisele, 35, has appeared on the covers of the biggest magazines in the world and walked runways for fashion elite, but she was once told her dream would never become a reality because of her looks.

Despite being the highest paid model in the world, Gisele was told she'd never make it

Speaking to People, she explained: "I remember some people telling me my nose was too big or my eyes were too small, that I could never be on a magazine cover. It wasn't easy to be 14 and hear that kind of criticism. It made me feel insecure."



Luckily Gisele was surrounded by supportive people, and she revealed the advice her father gave her to deal with the bullies.

With husband Tom Brady

She continued: "I told my dad, and he said, 'Next time, tell them, I have a big nose and that comes with a big personality.' At that point I felt, if I kept working hard and giving my best, it would all work out."



And it did work out. Just two years after being told she'd never make it, Gisele appeared on the catwalk for Alexander McQueen and appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

Gisele, who is married to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, confessed that her main reasons for getting into fashion was to see the world and support her family.



"I felt like I was in the right place at the right time," she added. "I didn't really know anything about fashion. I saw jobs as opportunities to travel the world and make some money so I could also help my family back home. I already felt weird because I was taller and looked more mature than most girls my age. I just knew that I wanted to do my best and see if I could make it."