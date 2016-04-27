Kendall Jenner is following in Cindy Crawford's supermodel footsteps, landing some of the world's biggest campaigns and walking the catwalk for the industry's best designers.



But it's just not Cindy's professional life that Kendall admires...



"Seeing models like Cindy Crawford and Gisele live chill but extremely fortunate and blessed lives seems like exactly what I would want," wrote Kendall in a post of her website, KendallJ.com.

"Hearing Kylie mention what she sees her life like at 30 – on a farm with kids – got me thinking about my own life in 10 years, which weirdly gave me a strong urge to play The Sims."



She added: "If I were building my perfect world on the game, this is how it would look: I'd have a beautiful, secluded house in Malibu with a gorgeous husband and a couple of kids. Even though I love dogs, I don't want to be overwhelmed so I'd probably just have one. I'd definitely want a horse, too, so I could ride whenever I wanted."

Kendall's comments come after former model Rebecca Romijn stated that she and fellow model Gigi Hadid are not "true supermodels".



"No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue," said the former Victoria's Secret angel on Entertainment Tonight.

"So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people – legitimate fashion people – can't stand it. Hate it that these, you know social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion. They are not true supermodels."