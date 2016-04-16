Kate rounds off incredibly stylish week with dazzling Taj Mahal dress

The Duchess of Cambridge, nee Kate Middleton, rounded off an incredible week of sartorial highs with a memorable look for the iconic Taj Mahal visit.



The royal wowed in a white and blue printed dress by Naeem Khan, an Indian-American designer. The design was from his 2015 Resort collection.

It's no surprise Kate chose an Indian designer for the visit - throughout her tour of India and Bhutan, she has consistently impressed with thoughtful outfits that pay tribute to her host country.



Kate topped off the look with her trusty nude heels and earrings that she had purchased the previous day during her trek in Bhutan.

The Duchess was her usual radiant self, smiling and waving to onlookers as she arrived.



The couple made their much anticipated arrival on Saturday afternoon, bringing their characteristic warmth and friendliness to the poignant engagement.



A visit to the Taj, one of the wonders of the world, is perhaps the most fitting way for the Duke and Duchess to say thank you to the people of India, who have made the couple feel so welcome over the past week.