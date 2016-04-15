The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, has been showing off a collection of stunning outfits during her royal tour of India and Bhutan – and one person who is definitely a fan of her style is Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore.



Drew, 41, stepped out wearing a stunning Tory Burch embellished gown on the same day 34-year-old Kate was seen in the dress. While He's Just Not That Into You star Drew was attending the 2016 ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York, the Duchess and husband Prince William were dining with the Himalayan Kingdom's Dragon King and Queen.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Duchess Kate looked amazing as she dined in Bhutan

Both women wore the dress differently. Drew kept things simple and teamed it with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, but Kate oozed elegance by accessorising with sparkly gold earrings and a gorgeous orange shawl.



In New York Drew was being honoured with the Compassion Award for her outstanding contributions to animal welfare. She looked radiant on the orange carpet, and posed happily with charity president Matt Bershadker and a seriously cute dog called Murray.

Drew Barrymore wore the same Tory Burch for a charity night in New York

The Duke and Duchess were on the penultimate stop of their trip where they visited Lingkana Palace in Bhutan before they return to India on Saturday.



Kensington Palace tweeted a montage of photos from Kate and William's time in Bhutan, and added: "Thank you Bhutan for a magical day in Thimphu today! #RoyalVisitBhutan".

SEE: ALL THE PICTURES FROM ROYAL TOUR SO FAR

If you want to make like the Duchess and Drew, the Tory Burch dress will set you back more than £1,000 – but, going on how amazing they both look, it might be worth the price tag.



Who do you think wore it best? Let us know in the comments below.